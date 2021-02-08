Left Menu

Youth will become strong foundation for country's future, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday emphasised on the power of the country's youth and said that they would become a strong foundation for the country's future and commended the implementation of the new National Education Policy.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 13:56 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking in Rajya Sabha on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday emphasised on the power of the country's youth and said that they would become a strong foundation for the country's future and commended the implementation of the new National Education Policy. "The more emphasis we put on India's youth power and the more opportunities we will give them, I understand that they will become a strong foundation for the bright future of our country," PM Modi said while replying to the motion of thanks on the President's address in the Rajya Sabha.

"I am glad that a long discussion took place regarding the National Education Policy. It is commendable that it has been approved all over the country," the PM added. He further said that the country has to bridge the gap between village and city, and move towards a self-reliant India, and lauded Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) for the opportunities it provides.

"The MSME sector provides a lot of opportunities for employment. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic stimulus time, MSMEs was given attention," he said. "Problems in the North-east and Naxal-affected areas are slowly reducing, resulting in peace and happiness. Eastern India will play a big role in India's bright future, I can see this very clearly," PM Modi added (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

