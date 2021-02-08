Left Menu

Myanmar state TV says public does not accept wrongdoers, warns of legal action

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2021
Myanmar state TV says public does not accept wrongdoers, warns of legal action
Representative Image

State television in military-ruled Myanmar on Monday said the country's people refuse to accept lawless wrongdoers, who should be prevented or removed, in a statement that came as protests took place nationwide against last week's coup.

The message from MRTV appeared on an on-screen ticker bar during regular programming and was not attributed to any organisation. It said legal action should be taken against acts that harms the stability of the state, public safety and rule of law.

