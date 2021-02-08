Left Menu

Haryana government transfers five IAS officers

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-02-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 15:00 IST
The Haryana government issued transfer and posting orders of five IAS officers on Monday, an official statement said.

Among those who have been transferred is Atul Kumar, Director, AYUSH, Special Secretary, Health Department and Special Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management Department. He has been posted as secretary to the state governor.

Sonipat Deputy Commissioner Shyam Lal Poonia has been given the additional charge of Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Sonipat and District Municipal Commissioner, Sonipat during the training period of Jagdish Sharma, the statement added.

