Haryana government transfers five IAS officers

Haryana government transfers five IAS officersPTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-02-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 15:00 IST
The Haryana government issued transfer and posting orders of five IAS officers on Monday, an official statement said.
Among those who have been transferred is Atul Kumar, Director, AYUSH, Special Secretary, Health Department and Special Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management Department. He has been posted as secretary to the state governor.
Sonipat Deputy Commissioner Shyam Lal Poonia has been given the additional charge of Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Sonipat and District Municipal Commissioner, Sonipat during the training period of Jagdish Sharma, the statement added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indore Municipal Corporation demolishes 'illegal properties' in PDS black marketing case
Municipal corporation elections in HP may be held on party symbols: CM Jai Ram Thakur
AAP announces candidates for municipal corporation by-elections
NGT directs Delhi govt, Municipal Corporations to remediate legacy waste dumpsites
Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee announces candidates for municipal corporation by-elections