Pope urges Myanmar military to free political prisoners, return to democratic path

Reuters | Vatican City | Updated: 08-02-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 15:21 IST
Pope Francis on Monday urged Myanmar's military leaders to free political prisoners and resume the country's "brusquely interrupted" path to democracy.

The pope made his appeal in his annual address to the diplomatic corps as tens of thousands of people joined a third day of nationwide demonstrations in Myanmar against the military's removal of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi a week ago. (Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

