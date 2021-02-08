Left Menu

Elgar Parishad case: HC dismisses Navlakha's bail appeal

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-02-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 15:33 IST
Elgar Parishad case: HC dismisses Navlakha's bail appeal

The Bombay High Court on Mondaydismissed activist Gautam Navlakha's appeal seeking bail inthe Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, saying it sees no reasonto interfere with a special court's order which earlierrejected his bail plea.

According to police, some activists allegedly madeinflammatory speeches and provocative statements at the ElgarParishad meet in Pune on December 31, 2017, which triggeredviolence at Koregaon Bhima in the district the next day.

The police have also alleged that the event was backedby some Maoist groups.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conductinga probe into the case.

A bench of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik onMonday said it had gone through a special NIA court's order oflast year rejecting Navlakha's bail plea, and that it saw ''noreason to interfere'' with the order.

Navlakha approached the HC last year, challenging thespecial NIA court's order of July 12, 2020 that rejected hisplea for statutory bail.

On December 16 last year, the HC bench reserved itsverdict on the plea filed by Navlakha, seeking statutory ordefault bail on the ground that he had been in custody forover 90 days, but the prosecution failed to file a chargesheet in the case within this period.

The NIA had argued that his plea was not maintainable,and sought an extension to file the charge sheet.

The special court had then accepted NIA's plea seekingextension of 90 to 180 days to file the charge sheet againstNavlakha and his co-accused, activist Dr Anand Teltumbde.

Navlakha's counsel, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, hadtold the HC that the NIA was granted the extension to fileits charge sheet.

Sibal said Navlakha had already spent 93 days incustody, including 34 days of house arrest, and that the HCmust count house arrest as a period of custody.

While he was under house arrest, Navlakha's personalliberties remained curtailed, Sibal had said.

However, Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, whoappeared for the NIA, had argued that Navlakha's house arrestcould not be included in the time spent in the custody ofpolice or NIA, or under judicial custody.

Raju argued that the Pune police arrested Navlakha inAugust 2018, but had not taken him into custody.

He said the accused remained under house arrest, andthe Delhi High Court quashed his arrest and remand order inOctober 2018.

The FIR against him was re-registered in January 2020,and Navlakha surrendered before the NIA on April 14.

He spent 11 days in the NIA's custody till April 25,and since then he in judicial custody in the Taloja jail inneighbouring Navi Mumbai.

Raju had argued that if the court ''looked from theother angle, it would see that if he (Navlakha) was arrestedon August 28, 2018, he should have been enlarged on bail.'' ''He was a free man till April 2020. He was neither onbail nor in custody. There cannot be a gap in the custody anddetention period,'' Raju said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lok Sabha adjourned till 5 PM after uproar by opposition members demanding repeal of farm laws.

Lok Sabha adjourned till 5 PM after uproar by opposition members demanding repeal of farm laws....

Sam Claflin, Veronica Echegui to star in rom-com 'Book of Love'

Enola Holmes star Sam Claflin and Veronica Echegui of Fortitude fame are teaming up for the upcoming romantic comedy Book of Love.Touted as a Sky Original, the film is slated to start production in March.Book of Love revolves around an upti...

U'khand glacier disaster: 18 bodies recovered, 202 missing as rescue efforts intensify

Eighteen bodies have been recovered and 202 are still missing after the glacier burst in Uttarakhands Chamoli district, officials said on Monday, as multiple agencies joined hands to rescue at least 30 workers trapped in a tunnel at a power...

Thai court overturns takedown order over criticism of vaccine strategy

A Thai court on Monday overturned its order for an opposition figure to remove social media videos in which he criticised the governments coronavirus vaccine strategy, which he had called opaque, slow and unfairly favourable to a royal-owne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021