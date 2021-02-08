Mitra takes charge as new Kolkata top cop, says he would work to ensure polls conducted smoothly

Describing the Kolkata Police asone of the best forces in India, Soumen Mitra, after takingover as the city's new commissioner, said on Monday that hewas hopeful the law enforcers, with their ''professionalism'',will be able to ensure assembly polls are conducted smoothly.

The 1988-batch IPS officer said that he will do''everything possible to ensure the city is safe and itscitizens are able to exercise their franchise safely''.

''All elections are challenging... With the kind ofprofessionalism the Kolkata Police has always shown, we willbe able to conduct (the elections) well.

''I have joined today, and will do everything to keepour city safe so that citizens are able to exercise theirfranchise without fear,'' Mitra told reporters at the KolkataPolice headquarters in Lalbazar.

He was greeted by the outgoing commissioner AnujSharma, who has been shifted to the state CID as the newadditional director general of police.

Incidentally, this is Mitra's second stint as thecity's commissioner of police (CP).

In 2016, he was appointed to the post by the ElectionCommission, replacing the then top cop Rajeev Kumar. Mitra,however, was removed from the post by the TMC government afterthe assembly elections, and Kumar was reinstated.

''(We have) a team of very good officers. I am happy tobe here again for the second time. The Kolkata Police is oneof the best forces in the country,'' he said.

Asked which areas are in need of immediate focus,Mitra said, ''I will work to empower the force further throughtrainings. Better service will be provided to our citizens, tothe elderly, to the weaker sections, to women, to children.

Preserving the environment is also a priority. We will see toit that chargesheets are filed quickly.'' The top officer also stressed the need to payattention to the ''changing nature of crime'', and said unlawfulactivities on cyber space are on the rise.

