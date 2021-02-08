EU to host international Syria conference in March

EU to host international Syria conference in MarchReuters | Brussels | Updated: 08-02-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 16:44 IST
The European Union will host the fifth international donor conference for Syria on March 29-30, the European Commission said on Monday, taking place online due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The United Nations is seeking humanitarian funding for the next few years to help the more than 11 million Syrians in need of emergency assistance after nearly a decade of war.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Syria
- European Commission
- Syrians
- The United Nations
- The European Union
ALSO READ
Syria floats new bank note amid soaring inflation
Russia registers 4 ceasefire violations in Syria, Turkey records 5
3 Syrian soldiers killed in attack on military bus near Palmyra city: Report
Children in Syria continue to bear brunt of crisis after ten years of war
Syria floats new bank note amid soaring inflation