JSW Cements launches RWH in city localities

JSW Cement Ltd on Monday announcedthe launch of a Rain Water Harvesting initiative in the cityin association with the civic body as part of its socialresponsibility vision.

In the first phase, areas in Kodambakkam and Mambalam inthe city were identified as those with prime requirement andRWH implemented there, an official release here said.

The company plans to implement more such initiatives invarious parts of Tamil Nadu in the near future, the releaseadded.

