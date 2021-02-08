JSW Cements launches RWH in city localities

JSW Cements launches RWH in city localitiesPTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-02-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 16:53 IST
JSW Cement Ltd on Monday announcedthe launch of a Rain Water Harvesting initiative in the cityin association with the civic body as part of its socialresponsibility vision.
In the first phase, areas in Kodambakkam and Mambalam inthe city were identified as those with prime requirement andRWH implemented there, an official release here said.
The company plans to implement more such initiatives invarious parts of Tamil Nadu in the near future, the releaseadded.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kodambakkam
- Mambalam
- Tamil
- cityin association
- JSW Cement Ltd
- andRWH
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu: CBI arrests 2 persons, including labour official in bribery case
Rahul Gandhi slams Centre for Tamil Nadu's 'economic downturn'
Tamil translation of French book wins Romain Rolland Book Prize
'Knickerwallahs' from Nagpur can never decide future of Tamil Nadu: Rahul Gandhi
Nadda to embark on 2-day visit to Tamil Nadu ahead of Assembly polls