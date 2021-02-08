Left Menu

Case against DIG after Haryana Home Minister's brother alleges assault

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 08-02-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 18:19 IST
Case against DIG after Haryana Home Minister's brother alleges assault
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Haryana Police has registered a case against Deputy Inspector General of police (Vigilance) Ashok Kumar on charges of assault, criminal intimidation and obscene act on the complaint of Kapil Vij, brother of state Home Minister Anil Vij.

Police on Monday said that Kapil Vij had gone to the Sirhind Club at Ambala Cantonment on Sunday afternoon to attend the birthday party of the grandson of his friend where the DIG was also present.

There was a heated exchange of words between Kapil Vij and the DIG over some issue, police sources said.

After the intervention of some persons the matter was sorted. However, later in the evening Kapil Vij filed a complaint against the DIG at the Ambala Cantt Sadar police station.

As per the FIR, Kapil Vij alleged that the person, about whom he later came to know was a DIG, approached him and without any provocation allegedly hurled filthy abuses at him and his family when he was about to have his food.

Kapil Vij further said that while moving away the senior police officer also allegedly even threatened him with dire consequences, and said that he was DIG Vigilance, Ambala and nobody could do any harm to him.

According to police sources, after getting the information of the complaint, senior police officers including Ambala SP, Hamid Akhtar reached the Ambala Sadar Police station around 10 pm and later a case was registered against the DIG under IPC Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 294 (obscene acts and songs).

SHO, Ambala Sadar police station, Vijay Kumar, on Monday said he had received the complaint on Sunday evening.

"A case has been registered against Ashok Kumar under IPC Sections 323, 506 and 294 in this regard and the matter is being investigated," SHO said.

The DIG could not be reached on phone for his response Earlier, Kumar had served as SP Ambala and SP Railway. Around four months back he was appointed as DIG (Vigilance).

