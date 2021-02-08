Arunachal Pradesh Governor urges Centre for more sports infrastructure

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig(Retd) Dr B D Mishra on Monday urged the Centre for moreinfrastructure for promoting sports and games activities inthe state.

Mishra who called on Union Minister of State for YouthAffairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju at New Delhi, suggested forvisit of a 'central sports promotion team' to each district ofthe state for promoting selected popular games and sports, anofficial release said here.

Referring to the huge potential of the state in gamesand sports, the governor said that with more facilities forsports and games activities, the state would be able to gearitself up for National Games.

Mishra underscored the need for more attention by theSports ministry on women sports so that the women are provideda platform for sports which would give them exposure.

He also expressed gratitude to the ministry fordeclaring Sange Laden Sports Academy as Khelo India Statelevel Centre of Excellence and Golden Jubilee Higher SecondarySchool at Pasighat in East Siang district and the State SportsAcademy at Miao in Changlang district as district level KheloIndia Centres of excellence for various disciplines.

The Governor also raised the issue of poor performancestandards of the state in games and sports with the minister.

Earlier on Sunday, Mishra called on Defence MinisterRajnath Singh and discussed various issues related to nationalsecurity, border situation and dispositions of the armedforces.

The governor said that the people of the state sharebonhomie with the security forces, while the state governmentensures basic means of communication, like porter tracks, logand crisscross suspension bridges.

''The forces, through their Sadbhavana and Samaritanprojects have won the heart and mind of the local populace,''the governor said.

He briefed the Defence Minister about the stategovernment's proposal of making a memorial of Major BobKhathing at Tawang and requested Singh for land for making thememorial in the Army's Tawang cantonment.

Calling for contribution from the Defence ministry,Mishra said that the memorial would be of huge historicalimportance.

He reiterated his appeal for special provision for theyouth of the state by facilitating more pre-recruitmenttraining by the units of armed forces stationed in the state.

The governor also raised the issues of border roadsand bridges under Border Roads Organization (BRO), the releaseadded.

