Govt taking all measures to help U'khand: PM Modi to state MPs

Govt taking all measures to help U'khand: PM Modi to state MPsPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 18:44 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that his government is taking all measures to support the people of Uttarakhand, parts of which were hit by floods following a glacier burst on Sunday, and assured a delegation of state MPs that it is working to further strengthen infrastructure there to deal with any natural disaster in future.
According to BJP MP Anil Baluni, a Rajya Sabha member from the state, Modi said that the central government stands with the people of the hill-state in this hour of crisis and is constantly monitoring the ongoing rescue operations.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda were also present at the meeting.
Modi said several institutions of the central government, be it the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, National Disaster Response Force, Army or Air Force, are part of the rescue mission and state bodies are also working effectively, according to Baluni.
Noting that the Himalayan state is vulnerable to natural disasters, Modi asserted that the government is working to further boost the state's infrastructure to deal with such crisis.
Uttarakhand MPs Ajay Bhatt, Ajay Tamta, Naresh Bansal and Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah were also part of the delegation from the state.
Eighteen bodies have been recovered and 202 are still missing after the glacier burst in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, officials said on Monday, as multiple agencies joined hands to rescue at least 30 workers trapped in a tunnel at a power project site. PTI KR RHL
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Shopian encounter: Police charge sheet says Army captain, 2 others attempted to destroy evidence
Congress, too, had entered into several pacts with militants, but none were adhered to; PM Narendra Modi and BJP committed to fulfil Bodo Accord clauses: Amit Shah in Assam.
Only BJP, under leadership of Narendra Modi, can make Assam corruption-free, terrorism-free and pollution-free: Union Home Minister Amit Shah a rally.
Army captain from Mohali to represent PINAKA MLRS contingent on Jan 26
Minor face-off with Chinese troops in Sikkim, resolved by local commanders: Indian Army