Left Menu

Case against DIG after Haryana Home Minister's brother alleges assault

The Haryana Police has registered a case against Deputy Inspector General of Police Vigilance Ashok Kumar on charges of assault, criminal intimidation and obscene act on a complaint from Kapil Vij, brother of state Home Minister Anil Vij.Police said on Monday that Kapil Vij had gone to the Sirhind Club at Ambala Cantonment on Sunday afternoon to attend the birthday party of his friends grandson where the Deputy Inspector General DIG was also present. Around four months back he was appointed as DIG Vigilance.

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 08-02-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 20:00 IST
Case against DIG after Haryana Home Minister's brother alleges assault

The Haryana Police has registered a case against Deputy Inspector General of Police (Vigilance) Ashok Kumar on charges of assault, criminal intimidation and obscene act on a complaint from Kapil Vij, brother of state Home Minister Anil Vij.

Police said on Monday that Kapil Vij had gone to the Sirhind Club at Ambala Cantonment on Sunday afternoon to attend the birthday party of his friend's grandson where the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) was also present. There was a heated exchange of words between Kapil Vij and the DIG over some issue, police sources said.

After the intervention of some persons the matter was sorted out. However, later in the evening Kapil Vij filed a complaint against the DIG at the Ambala Cantt Sadar police station, they said.

On Monday, on an application moved by the DIG, Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Singh granted him interim bail.

Kumar's counsel Satinder Garg said the court has granted interim bail to the DIG till Tuesday.

As per the FIR, Kapil Vij alleged that the person, about whom he later came to know was a DIG, approached him and without any provocation allegedly hurled filthy abuses at him and his family when he was about to have his food.

Kapil Vij said that while moving away, the senior police officer also allegedly even threatened him with dire consequences, and said that he was DIG Vigilance, Ambala, and nobody could do any harm to him.

According to police sources, after getting information of the complaint, senior police officers, including Ambala SP Hamid Akhtar reached the Ambala Sadar Police station around 10 pm and later a case was registered against the DIG under IPC Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 294 (obscene acts and songs).

Station House Officer, Ambala Sadar, Vijay Kumar, on Monday said he had received the complaint on Sunday evening.

''A case has been registered against Ashok Kumar under IPC Sections 323, 506 and 294 in this regard and the matter is being investigated,'' SHO said.

The DIG could not be reached for a response.

Earlier, Kumar had served as SP Ambala and SP Railway. Around four months back he was appointed as DIG (Vigilance).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Floods trigger power outages, evacuations in Indonesia's capital

Floods, heavy rain and power outages led people to evacuate their homes in parts of Indonesias capital on Monday, with the conditions - worsened by the La Nina weather pattern - expected to continue until March or April.More than 1,000 peop...

Philippine lawmakers pass bill to tax online gambling firms

The Philippines lower congressional chamber on Monday passed a bill imposing taxes on online gambling firms, as the Southeast Asian nation seeks funds to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. Online gambling companies, known as Philippine ...

US STOCKS-Wall Street at record highs on stimulus bets

Wall Streets main indexes scaled all-time highs on Monday, as investors bets on hopes that a fiscal relief package and a global vaccine roll-out would lead to a speedy economic recovery.Oil prices rose to their highest in more than a year, ...

Musk's Tesla electrifies bitcoin with $1.5 bln bet, car payments pledge

Elon Musk launched a pair of potential gamechanging shifts for bitcoin on Monday, promising Tesla Inc would take payment for its electric vehicles in the currency soon and revealing it had already bought 1.5 billion worth of it. The announc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021