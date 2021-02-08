Left Menu

Refinement needed to safeguard N. Ireland in Brexit deal, says UK's Gove

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-02-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 20:28 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Britain believes there are a number of areas where an agreement with the European Union on post-Brexit trade in Northern Ireland needs to be refined, Michael Gove, the British minister in charge of implementing the divorce deal, said on Monday.

"There are number of issues ... where we believe that we do need refinement of the way in which the protocol operates for it to be effective in the interests of the people of Northern Ireland," Gove told a parliamentary committee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

