Refinement needed to safeguard N. Ireland in Brexit deal, says UK's Gove

Refinement needed to safeguard N. Ireland in Brexit deal, says UK's GoveReuters | London | Updated: 08-02-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 20:28 IST
Britain believes there are a number of areas where an agreement with the European Union on post-Brexit trade in Northern Ireland needs to be refined, Michael Gove, the British minister in charge of implementing the divorce deal, said on Monday.
"There are number of issues ... where we believe that we do need refinement of the way in which the protocol operates for it to be effective in the interests of the people of Northern Ireland," Gove told a parliamentary committee.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- the European Union
- Michael Gove
- Northern Ireland
- Gove
- British
- post-Brexit
- Britain
ALSO READ
Entertainment News Roundup: James Bond movie delayed again; Chinese government film marks year since Wuhan lockdown and more
MP government trying to crush farmers' voice: Kamal Nath
Political rights, culture and language of all communities of Assam secure under BJP government: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at rally in Kokrajhar.
Odisha government focuses on eco-friendly practices to boost tourism
MP government trying to crush farmers' voice: Kamal Nath