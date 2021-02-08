Left Menu

Maha: Man's burnt body found in car, 3 relatives detained

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 08-02-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 20:41 IST
Maha: Man's burnt body found in car, 3 relatives detained

A man was killed, his body setablaze and his car dumped in a pit in Jalna in Maharashtra,after which three relatives were detained for questioning,police said on Monday.

Ramesh Shelke, a resident of Pohegaon, had gone toMehkar for some work on Sunday, and his burnt body and car wasfound on Monday morning, said Sevli police station in chargeVilas More.

''He was identified from his PAN card. His son Akshay,in his complaint, has named three close relatives with whomShelke was embroiled in a property dispute, and they are beingquestioned,'' More said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

