Ghaziabad: Five held for duping jobseekers

Police here arrested five members of a gang for allegedly duping thousands of people on the pretext of arranging jobs for them, an official said on Monday.

SP (City) Nipun Agarwal told mediapersons that they were arrested from near the Chaudhary cinema around 10 pm on Sunday night after a complaint was lodged against them.

The accused have been identified as Nitesh, Chandan, Mukesh, Durgesh and Mahendra. The SP said the accused confessed that they used to obtain bio data and contact number of unemployed people from job-providing websites. Then they used to call them for registration with them and charged fee for it.

Police have recovered 17 mobile sim cards, cheque books, ATM cards, fake appointment letters and other documents from them, the SP said.

