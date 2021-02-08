Kerala: 7 including CPIM leaders named in chargesheet in misappropriation of flood relief fund

The Crime Branch on Monday submitted the chargesheet in the case of misappropriation of the flood relief fund at the Vigilance court in Muvattupuzha at Ernakulam district. Seven persons have been named accused including Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders.

Section clerk of Ernakulam Collectorate Vishnu Prasad, Mahesh, CPIM leaders Anvar, Nithin, and Gaulath have been named in the charge sheet. The case pertains to looting Rs 28 lakh from the flood relief fund accounts.

According to the 1200-paged chargesheet, the accused cheated the state government and the public alike.. (ANI)

