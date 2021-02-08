Youth steals gold worth Rs 21 lakh, traced within 48 hrs

A 17-year-old youth from Juhu herehas been detained for allegedly stealing gold worth Rs 21 lakhfrom a house, police said on Monday.

The teenager, a school dropout, had allegedly stolen460 gm gold from a house in Nehru Nagar locality, but he wastraced within 48 hours of committing the crime on Sundaynight, an official said.

He said the accused removed a window grill to enterthe house to commit theft.

The official said an informer tipped police that theyouth was seen partying with his friends in the locality.

He was booked under section 380 (Theft in dwellinghouse) of the Indian Penal Code.

