Left Menu

Youth steals gold worth Rs 21 lakh, traced within 48 hrs

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-02-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 23:42 IST
Youth steals gold worth Rs 21 lakh, traced within 48 hrs

A 17-year-old youth from Juhu herehas been detained for allegedly stealing gold worth Rs 21 lakhfrom a house, police said on Monday.

The teenager, a school dropout, had allegedly stolen460 gm gold from a house in Nehru Nagar locality, but he wastraced within 48 hours of committing the crime on Sundaynight, an official said.

He said the accused removed a window grill to enterthe house to commit theft.

The official said an informer tipped police that theyouth was seen partying with his friends in the locality.

He was booked under section 380 (Theft in dwellinghouse) of the Indian Penal Code.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

HAL signs agreement with Israel's Elbit systems for DOHS supply

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-EU economy to rally in Q2 as vaccine roll-out accelerates-EU executive

Europes economy is likely to rally in the second quarter as an acceleration in COVID-19 vaccine roll-out allows governments to gradually lift lockdown restrictions, the European Commissions vice president for the economy Valdis Dombrovskis ...

Constable rescues elderly couple after building blaze

Prompt action of a constable saved the lives of a lives of a senior-citizen couple who got trapped on the terrace of a building in south Delhi that caught fire, police said on Monday.The fire had broke out on the first floor of the building...

Bengal will be future global investment destination, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced a slew of infrastructure development projects and said the state will move forward and the world will come here. Inaugurating a programme of state youth and sports department, s...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks hit records again; bitcoin surges after Tesla move

A gauge of global stock markets hit another all-time high on Monday as optimism grew that U.S. lawmakers will soon pass a COVID-19 aid package, and bitcoin surged to a record high after Tesla revealed it had purchased 1.5 billion of the cry...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021