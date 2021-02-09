U.S. intends to keep up pressure on leadership of Yemen's Houthis

The United States will keep up pressure on the leadership of Yemen's Houthis, the U.S. State Department spokesman said on Monday, after Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Congress he intends to revoke the terrorist organization designation of the movement.

"I think we will certainly keep up the pressure on the leadership of the... movement," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

