U.S. intends to keep up pressure on leadership of Yemen's Houthis

U.S. intends to keep up pressure on leadership of Yemen's HouthisReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-02-2021 01:28 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 01:28 IST
The United States will keep up pressure on the leadership of Yemen's Houthis, the U.S. State Department spokesman said on Monday, after Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Congress he intends to revoke the terrorist organization designation of the movement.
"I think we will certainly keep up the pressure on the leadership of the... movement," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Yemen's Houthis protest against Trump's terrorist label
U.S. Treasury Department issues license authorizing transactions involving Yemen's Houthi movement
Saudi Arabia in talks with vaccine companies to provide vaccines to Yemen, Africa - finance minister
U.N. says still concerns about Yemen trade despite U.S. allowing Houthi deals
Saudi in talks with COVID vaccine makers to supply Yemen, African states - finance minister