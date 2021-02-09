Brussels poised to reject UK's calls for extension to N. Ireland grace periods - The Telegraph

Brussels poised to reject UK's calls for extension to N. Ireland grace periods - The TelegraphReuters | Updated: 09-02-2021 01:43 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 01:43 IST
Brussels appears poised to reject the UK's calls for a two-year extension of the grace periods for post-Brexit trade in Northern Ireland, the Telegraph reported https://bit.ly/3cR0QvZ late Monday.
The European Commission is likely to agree to only a three- to six-month extension of the arrangements in place for traders moving goods between Britain and the province, the report added, citing multiple Whitehall and EU sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The European Commission
- Whitehall
- Northern Ireland
- post-Brexit
- Britain
- Brussels
ALSO READ
Amazon stops alcohol sales in Northern Ireland due to Brexit rules - ITV
Report finds unwed mothers mistreated at homes in British-ruled Northern Ireland
Amazon stops alcohol sales in Northern Ireland due to Brexit rules - ITV
Soccer-England Women to play friendlies against Northern Ireland and Canada
Ireland wants flexibility for Northern Ireland Brexit grace periods