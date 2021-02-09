Left Menu

Ex-Trump aide Manafort cannot be prosecuted in NY following pardon

The decision by the Court of Appeals ends Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance's attempt to pursue Manafort on 16 felony charges, including mortgage fraud, that were similar to crimes for which Manafort had been convicted in federal court and pardoned by Trump. Vance had been appealing a 4-0 ruling in October by an intermediate-level state appeals court that prosecuting Manafort violated state double jeopardy laws, or trying someone twice for the same conduct.

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2021 04:37 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 04:37 IST
Ex-Trump aide Manafort cannot be prosecuted in NY following pardon

New York state's highest court has rejected the Manhattan district attorney's effort to prosecute Paul Manafort, the onetime campaign chairman for former U.S. President Donald Trump. The decision by the Court of Appeals ends Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance's attempt to pursue Manafort on 16 felony charges, including mortgage fraud, that were similar to crimes for which Manafort had been convicted in federal court and pardoned by Trump.

Vance had been appealing a 4-0 ruling in October by an intermediate-level state appeals court that prosecuting Manafort violated state double jeopardy laws, or trying someone twice for the same conduct. A spokesman for Vance on Monday declined to comment on the Court of Appeals' Feb. 4 order, which let stand the indictment's dismissal.

Manafort's lawyer Todd Blanche said he was pleased. "This is a case that should never have been brought because the dismissed indictment is a clear violation of New York law," he said.

Manafort worked on Trump's White House campaign for five months in 2016. Vance announced Manafort's indictment in March 2019, less than an hour after a judge sentenced Manafort to 7-1/2 years in prison on federal tax evasion and bank fraud charges.

The federal case stemmed from former U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Trump pardoned Manafort on Dec. 23, seven months after he was released to home confinement.

Manafort's lawyers had said he faced health risks, including from possibly contracting the coronavirus, in prison. U.S. presidents cannot pardon people for state crimes.

Steve Bannon, a former Trump adviser pardoned after being charged by federal prosecutors with defrauding donors in a border wall project, is being investigated by Vance over his role in that project, The New York Times reported this month. Bannon had pleaded not guilty in the federal case, but double jeopardy may not apply because he was never tried.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

HAL signs agreement with Israel's Elbit systems for DOHS supply

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Twitch Says Have Resolved The Issue Preventing Clips From Loading

Twitch TWITCH SAYS HAVE RESOLVED THE ISSUE PREVENTING CLIPS FROM LOADING Source text httpsbit.ly2YV7WaI Further company coverage...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day two

Highlights of day two of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Tuesday. Times local GMT 11 1110 PLAY GETS UNDERWAYPlay got underway under brilliant sunshine at Melbourne Park with the temperature hovering around 19 d...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb. 9

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesJohnson confident in AstraZeneca vaccine after S Africa move httpson.ft.com2Lw7fS3 Mike Ashleys...

Georgia Secretary of State's office launches probe into Trump's election phone call

Georgias Secretary of States office opened a probe on Monday into former U.S. President Donald Trumps efforts to overturn the states 2020 election results, a step that could lead to a criminal investigation by state and local authorities. S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021