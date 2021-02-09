Left Menu

Six killed, 11 injured in crash on highway in UP

PTI | Jaunpur | Updated: 09-02-2021 10:32 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 10:04 IST
Six killed, 11 injured in crash on highway in UP
Representative image

Six people were killed and 11 others injured in a two-vehicle crash on the Varanasi-Jaunpur highway in Jalalpur area of Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district on Tuesday, police said.

All the 17 people were travelling in a jeep after attending a cremation in Varanasi, they said.

The injured have been admitted to a local hospital, where condition of three is stated to be serious, police said.

Those killed were identified as Amar Bahadur Yadav (58), Ram Singar Yadav (38), Munnilal (38), Indrajit Yadav (48), Kamala Prasad Yadav (60) and Ramkumar (65), they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said 112-year-old Dhanadei Devi, a resident of Jalalpur village in Sarai Khwaja area, had died and her son-in-law Lakshmi Shankar Yadav went to Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi along with 17 people from his village to cremate her.

Local police reached the spot after getting information about the accident and were joined in by rescue personnel.

The truck driver escaped from the scene after the incident, the ASP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

HAL signs agreement with Israel's Elbit systems for DOHS supply

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand reports 189 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Thailand on Tuesday reported 189 new coronavirus cases, taking total infections to 23,746.No new deaths were reported, with total fatalities remaining at 79, the countrys COVID-19 taskforce said at a briefing.Also Read Thailand confirms 819...

Nagara Sankeerthane" by RLSM Mysuru students goes viral on social media

Nagara Sankeerthane presented by the students of Raghu Leela School of Music RLSM of Mysuru on Sunday at the Sri Seetha Rama temple in Ashwathapura of the Dakshina Kannada district has gone viral on social media. A short eight-minute video ...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Australia has fewer than 50 active cases of COVID-19, official data released on Tuesday showed, the lowest number in nearly two months.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS Eikon users, see COVID-19 MacroVitals httpsapac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.comcmsnavi...

Six killed, 11 injured in crash on highway in UP

Six people were killed and 11 others injured in a two-vehicle crash on the Varanasi-Jaunpur highway in Jalalpur area of Uttar Pradeshs Jaunpur district on Tuesday, police said.All the 17 people were travelling in a jeep after attending a cr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021