Amit Shah to apprise RS about rescue operations in Uttarakhand

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Tuesday apprise the Rajya Sabha about the ongoing rescue operations in Uttarakhand in the wake of glacier burst.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 10:09 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 10:09 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Tuesday apprise the Rajya Sabha about the ongoing rescue operations in Uttarakhand in the wake of glacier burst. The Minister is scheduled to make a statement in Rajya Sabha at 11:30 am over the avalanche in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, government officials said.

During 'Zero Hour' on the Uttarakhand glacier burst, Rajya Sabah Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said that he will ask the Home Minister to apprise the House of the situation. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs is monitoring the situation in Uttarakhand and Shah on Sunday spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat over the Chamoli flood situation and assured all possible help to the state.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey of areas affected due to the glacier burst in Chamoli.He also visited the ITBP hospital in Joshimath, Chamoli where injured people have been admitted. As many as 26 bodies have been recovered from different areas that were affected by the glacier burst in Chamoli district in Uttarakhand, while 197 people are still missing, the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) had said yesterday. (ANI)

