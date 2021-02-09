Maharashtra: Man held for killing wife, paramour in Palghar

Police have arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly killing his wife and her paramour herein Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday when the accusedreturned home in Saphala village early from work and found hiswife with the man, who was his brother-in-law.

In a fit of anger, the accused allegedly hacked bothof them to death with an axe, the official from Saphala policestation said.

His neighbours alerted the police, who rushed to thespot and nabbed the accused, he said. The bodies were sent for postmortem and a case wasregistered against the accused on charge of murder, theofficial said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)