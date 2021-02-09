Left Menu

Two men sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping mentally challenged teen in UP

PTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 09-02-2021 12:01 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 11:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A POCSO court in Fatehpur has sentenced two men to 20-year imprisonment for raping a 16-year-old mentally challenged girl in 2016.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (POCSO) also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on each on the convicts Dinesh and Santram, Assistant Government counsel Devesh Srivastava said.

The incident had taken place in a village in Hathgam area on December 22, 2016, he said.

In another case, Additional district Judge (POCSO-4) Parul Srivastava awarded 10 years imprisonment to Antabh Lodhi for raping a 16-year old girl on January 24, 2014 in city area. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict.

In Mahoba, Additional District and Sessions Judge Santosh Kumar Yadav awarded 10 years imprisonment to Rohit Baghel for raping a 16-year old girl on February 7, 2018 in the city.The court also imposed a fine of Rs 13,000 on the convict.

