Left Menu

Soccer-Players must not use social media to seek validation: Rodgers

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers condemned the racist abuse directed at players online but said they should not use social media platforms to seek validation about their performances.

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 13:35 IST
Soccer-Players must not use social media to seek validation: Rodgers
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers condemned the racist abuse directed at players online but said they should not use social media platforms to seek validation about their performances. The FA last week called for the government and social media companies to act quickly in the fight against online racist abuse.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial, and Chelsea's Reece James are among those who have been subjected to racist abuse online in recent weeks. Rodgers said the abuse was "unacceptable" but added players were likely to receive negative comments on social media and must learn to deal with the criticism.

"I would say casually to players that if they need it, great, but if you don't I don't see why you would bother and don't look for the gratification to see how well you've done just by switching on social media," Rodgers said. "If you are only on there to receive gratification for everything you've done really well and the minute you don't do something well and get criticised for it you crumble, then that's not saying a great deal.

"You have to take the rough with the smooth."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lee Daniels developing 'The Spook Who Sat by the Door' for FX

American filmmaker Lee Daniels is all set to bring the 1973 blockbuster spy drama The Spook Who Sat by the Door to the Disney-backed basic cable Network FX. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 61-year-old film director is expanding his...

197 persons missing, 20 dead in Uttarakhand flood: Home Minister Amit Shah

As many as 197 people are missing while 20 people have died due to floods in Uttarakhand, Union Home Minister Amit Shah told Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.In a separate tunnel in the NTPC project, it is estimated that around 25 to 35 people are st...

"Power in solidarity": Myanmar protesters inspired by Hong Kong and Thailand

Using one hand to photograph this moment in Myanmars history, Myat gave a three-finger Hunger Games salute of defiance to authoritarian rule as she stood with tens of thousands of other protesters gathered around the Sule Pagoda in downtown...

Afghan President expresses gratitude to India, PM Modi for 'gift of vaccines and water'

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday thanked India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the gift of water through the signing of an agreement on Shehtoot dam, and 5,00,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine given by India. Speaking at t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021