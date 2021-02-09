Left Menu

Guj: Assistant public prosecutor caught for graft in Anand

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-02-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 13:36 IST
The Gujarat Anti-CorruptionBureau (ACB) nabbed an assistant public prosecutor of asessions court in Anand district for allegedly accepting abribe from a man acquitted by the court, an official said onTuesday.

The ACB on Monday laid a trap at a commercial complexand caught Yagnesh Thakar, an assistant public prosecutor withthe Petlad sessions court, while accepting a bribe of Rs35,000, the official said.

According to an ACB release, an FIR was lodged againstthe complainant at Petlad town police station in 2017.

In the final hearing of the case, the Petlad sessionscourt acquitted him on January 13, the release said.

Thakar had allegedly demanded Rs 80,000 from thecomplainant for not challenging the sessions court's order inthe High Court and for giving a ''favourable opinion'' about thecomplainant, the official said.

The complainant was asked to pay Rs 40,000 in advanceand remaining sum after the state government clears its standabout not filing an appeal in the High Court, he said.

Initially, the complainant paid Rs 5,000 to Thakar andthen approached the ACB, which nabbed him while accepting Rs35,000 cash, he added.

