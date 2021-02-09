Delhi HC grants bail to foreign national arrested for possessing cocaine

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted bail to one foreign national arrested for possessing cocaine on condition that he shall intimate his whereabouts to the concerned station house officer (SHO) on the first day of every month. A Single-Judge Bench of Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar granted bail to Herry alias Ikwunnaya Kizito Ifeanyi on furnishing a personal two local solvent sureties to the tune of Rs 50,000 each.

"The petitioner shall furnish an undertaking that he shall intimate his whereabouts to the concerned SHO on the first day of every month. The petitioner shall also telephonically report at the local police station once a week on every Monday. On each such occasion, the petitioner shall drop a Google pin from his mobile phone to the SHO of the police station concerned so as to inform the SHO about his current location," the court said. The court enlarged the petitioner on bail observing that the quantity of contraband falls within the category of intermediate category, the petitioner has clean past antecedents and the charge sheet stands filed.

The court, however, clarified that in the event of a violation of any of the conditions, the police can lay a motion for cancellation of bail of the petitioner before the trial Court. The court also directed the concerned Jail Superintendent not to release the passport of the petitioner without the petitioner obtaining permission from the trial court.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against foreign national under section 21 of NDPS Act and section 14 of the Foreigners Act, registered at New Friends Colony Police Station. According to FIR, the accused was arrested on April 15, 2019, in front of Batra Cinema, Community Centre, New Friend Colony and found in possession of 39.6 grams of cocaine including the weight of polythene. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)