Russia says Moscow views Navalny's allies as NATO agents

Russia says Moscow views Navalny's allies as NATO agentsReuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-02-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 15:49 IST
Russia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that Moscow viewed members of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's Anti-corruption Foundation as "agents of influence" acting on behalf of NATO.
Maria Zakharova, the foreign ministry's spokeswoman, said representatives of the European Union, Britain and the United States that are also NATO members met with Navalny's allies on Monday and gave them instructions on how to disrupt Russian politics.
