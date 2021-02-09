Left Menu

Russia says Moscow views Navalny's allies as NATO agents

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-02-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 15:49 IST
Russia says Moscow views Navalny's allies as NATO agents
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Russia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that Moscow viewed members of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's Anti-corruption Foundation as "agents of influence" acting on behalf of NATO.

Maria Zakharova, the foreign ministry's spokeswoman, said representatives of the European Union, Britain and the United States that are also NATO members met with Navalny's allies on Monday and gave them instructions on how to disrupt Russian politics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala (45.72 pc) and Maharashtra (25.06 pc) account for 71 pc of total active COVID-19 cases in country: Health Ministry.

Kerala 45.72 pc and Maharashtra 25.06 pc account for 71 pc of total active COVID-19 cases in country Health Ministry....

Abbott India Q3 net profit down 5 pc to Rs 177 cr

New Delhi, Feb 9 PTI Drug firm Abbott India on Tuesday reported a 5.11 percent decline in its net profit to Rs 177.14 crore for the quarter ended December.The company had posted a net profit of Rs 186.69 crore for the corresponding period o...

The Supremes co-founder Mary Wilson dies aged 76

Mary Wilson, a founding member of The Supremes, has died at the age of 76, her publicist has said. Wilson died suddenly at her home in Henderson, Nevada, on Monday. A statement confirming her passing did not state a cause of death.Wilson, a...

Tennis-Tsitsipas thrashes Simon to canter into second round

Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas served up a tennis masterclass to veteran Frenchman Gilles Simon during a 6-1 6-2 6-1 thrashing to open his Australian Open campaign on Tuesday. The 2019 Melbourne Park semi-finalist barely broke sweat du...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021