5 rescued after house collapses in Delhi

Five people were rescued after a house collapsed in the Sadar Bazar area of north Delhi on Tuesday, fire services officials said.

A call about the incident was received at around 10.30 am and six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg said.

Five people have been rescued, of whom three are in a critical state, he added.

The injured have been shifted to the Bara Hindu Rao hospital. The rescue operation was stopped at 2.31 pm, officials said. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted about the incident and expressed his concern.

''Deeply worried to hear about collapsing of a residential building in Sadar Bazar area. The rescue & medical teams and district administration are present at the spot. Rescue operations are underway, I am constantly monitoring the situation,'' he said in the tweet.

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash visited the site and took stock of the situation. ''I have issued instructions to the department concerned to undertake relief work and extend all possible help to those injured and locals,'' Prakash said.

