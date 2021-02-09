Three people dead as car hits motorcycle in UP's Jalaun

Three people died when their motorcycle was hit by a car here, police said on Tuesday.

On Monday night, Dhan Singh (25), Tej Singh (40) and Munnilal (60) were returning from a wedding function on a motorcycle when the accident took place in the Konch area of the district, they said.

While Dhan Singh died on the spot, the other two men succumbed to injuries at a hospital, Station House Office, Konch, Imran Khan said.

The victims were from Umri village, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations, and a probe is on.

