Three people dead as car hits motorcycle in UP's Jalaun

Three people dead as car hits motorcycle in UP's JalaunPTI | Jalaun | Updated: 09-02-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 16:25 IST
Three people died when their motorcycle was hit by a car here, police said on Tuesday.
On Monday night, Dhan Singh (25), Tej Singh (40) and Munnilal (60) were returning from a wedding function on a motorcycle when the accident took place in the Konch area of the district, they said.
While Dhan Singh died on the spot, the other two men succumbed to injuries at a hospital, Station House Office, Konch, Imran Khan said.
The victims were from Umri village, he said.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations, and a probe is on.
