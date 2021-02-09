HC refuses to pass interim order to stop BJP's Parivartan Yatra rallies in Bengal

HC refuses to pass interim order to stop BJP's Parivartan Yatra rallies in BengalPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-02-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 17:20 IST
The Calcutta High Court onTuesday refused to pass any interim order on a public interestlitigation (PIL) praying for its intervention to stop theBJP's ongoing 'Parivartan Yatra' rallies across West Bengaland directed that it will hear the matter on February 11.
Claiming that the yatra would affect the Covid-19situation and law and order in the state, the petitionerprayed for an order that the rallies be stopped.
A division bench comprising justices Rajesh Bindal andAniruddha Roy directed that it will hear the matter onThursday.
The petitioner's lawyer prayed for an interim order tostop the yatra till February 11, which was refused by thecourt.
The BJP has started a month-long Parivartan Yatra fromFebruary 6, as part of which it intends to take out fiverallies criss-crossing the state ahead of the assemblyelections in West Bengal due in April-May.
BJP national president JP Nadda flagged off the secondphase of the yatra on Tuesday at Tarapith in Birbhum district.
The first phase was launched on Saturday at Nabadwip in Nadia district.
