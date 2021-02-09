Left Menu

Maha: AEC takes gangster Lakdawala into custody in extortion case

Updated: 09-02-2021 17:31 IST
The Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) ofThane city police has taken into custody jailed gangster EjazLakdawala for interrogation in an extortion case of a Kalyan-based trader in Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday.

Lakdawala, currently lodged in Kalyan Aadharwadi jail,was taken into custody by AEC officials for interrogation,deputy commissioner of police crime Lakshmikant Patil said.

The gangster had allegedly demanded Rs 2 crore from aKalyan-based cattle trader in December 2019, senior inspectorRajkumar Kothmire of the AEC said.

The complainant informed the police that he hadreceived the first extortion call on November 22, wherein thecaller identified himself as Ejaz Lakdawala and demanded Rs 2crore, the official said.

The accused had allegedly threatened the complainantthat he would be killed if he failed to hand over the money,he said.

Based on a complaint lodged with Bazarpeth police ofKalyan division, a case of extortion was then registered, headded.

Lakdawala, a former aide of underworld don DawoodIbrahim, is also wanted in several other cases of extortion,attempt to murder and rioting, it was stated.

