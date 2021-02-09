DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb 9

For other diaries, please see:

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, FEB. 9 ** MOSCOW - The IMF Mission Chief for Russia Jacques Alain Miniane holds press briefing – 1300 GMT. ** HEL, Poland - The presidents of Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia start a two-day meeting at a presidential residence on Poland's Hel peninsula. (To Feb. 10) VENICE, Italy - Venice Carnival 2021 (to Feb. 16). KUWAIT CITY/ MUSCAT/ DOHA - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu travels to Kuwait, Oman and Qatar to meet officials on a trip which comes after Gulf leaders moved to end a regional dispute with Qatar. (To Feb. 11) BRUSSELS - The NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, will meet the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal at NATO Headquarters.

MOSCOW - EU High Representative for foreign affairs and security policy Josep Borrell presents a joint communication on a renewed partnership with the Southern Neighbourhood. GLOBAL - Safer Internet Day 2021 - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 10 ** BRUSSELS – EU Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis and Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine give a press conference in Brussels – 1345 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen debates the state of play of the EU's vaccination strategy with EU lawmakers who are expected to reiterate their support for a united EU approach to COVID-19 vaccines – 0800 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEB. 11 ** BRUSSELS – NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will meet with the Minister of Defence of Belgium Ludivine Dedonder at NATO Headquarters. ** BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will meet with the Foreign Minister of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani at NATO Headquarters. ** BANGKOK - Thailand Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith speaks at a seminar on the capital market and the country's economic development 2021 – 0200 GMT. BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel to deliver a speech in parliament on her government's strategy to contain the coronavirus pandemic – 0800 GMT. VIENNA - VIENNA Opera Ball 2021 CAPE TOWN - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address in parliament. - 1700 GMT

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEB. 12

LONDON – United Kingdom to lead G7 discussion on COVID-19 economic recovery. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEB. 13

** N'DJAMENA - French president Emmanuel Macron pays a 4-day visit to Chad. (To Feb. 16) BEIRUT - 13th anniversary of the death of Hezbollah commander Imad Moughniyah. GLOBAL - World Radio Day. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, FEB. 14 CATALONIA, Spain - Catalonia 2021 regional election to be held. PRISTINA - Kosovo holds early parliamentary election. GLOBAL - Valentine's Day.

BEIRUT - 16th anniversary of the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEB. 15

** BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet – 1400 GMT. TRIPOLI, Libya - Tripoli municipal election. ASIA - Parinirvana day, Buddhist festival marking the anniversary of Buddha's death BRUSSELS - Video conference of the Eurogroup. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEB. 16

SINGAPORE - Singapore's finance minister, Heng Swee Keat, will announce his budget for 2021 - 0700 GMT BRUSSELS – EU Video conference of economic and finance ministers. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, FEB. 17

BRUSSELS - NATO Defence Ministers hold video conference (To Feb 18) PRISTINA - 13th anniversary of Kosovo's declaration of independence from Serbia. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, FEB. 21 NIGER - Niger holds second round of presidential election

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEB. 22

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. WELLINGTON - Deputy finance ministers of Asia-Pacific countries meet in preparation for APEC Summit in New Zealand. (to March 07) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEB. 23 COLOMBO - Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEB. 25

BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet to discuss macroeconomic developments and policy prospects in the euro zone - 1400 GMT. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEB. 26

BRUSSELS - EU leaders hold video conference on on security and defence and on the EU's Southern Neighborhood. - 0800 GMT. ROME - G20 Meetings of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, videoconference (to Feb. 27). - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, FEB. 28 EL SALVADOR - Salvadorian Legislative Assembly election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAR. 1

BUENOS AIRES - Argentina's President Alberto Fernández addresses the Parliament at the opening of the annual sessions. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAR. 02 LISBON - Informal meeting of defence ministers (to Mar. 3)

MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF - Congress of the Federated States of Micronesia election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAR. 4

LISBON - Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers – Gymnich (to Mar. 5). VIENNA - The 14th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting via videoconference. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAR. 7

BOLIVIA - Local elections in Bolivia - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAR. 09

** BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference on "Europe’s Digital Decade: 2030 Digital Targets." - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAR. 11

BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council (to Mar. 12) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAR. 14

STUTTGART, Germany - Baden Wuerttemberg state elections. MAINZ, Germany - The German state of Rhineland Palatinate (Rheinland Pfalz) holds state elections. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAR. 15 BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet - 1400 GMT. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAR. 16 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAR. 17 ** BRUSSELS - European Commission Pice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks to press regarding better regulation in the EU – 1100 GMT. ** BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference on "Updating the new industrial strategy for Europe". NETHERLANDS - Dutch Second Chamber election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAR. 18 BRUSSELS – EU Environment Council

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAR. 22

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAR. 23

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. ISRAEL - Israeli Knesset election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAR. 25

BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to Mar. 26). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAR. 26

DHAKA – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Bangladesh. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAR. 31

** BRUSSELS - European Commission Pice-president Frans Timmermans gives a news conference on the EU's action plan for the development of organic production: on the way to 2030. CONGO (BRAZZAVILLE) – President election. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

