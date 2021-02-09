Over 6.76 lakh Indians gave up Indian citizenship in 5 years

Over 6.76 lakh Indians gave up Indian citizenship in 5 yearsPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 18:44 IST
Over 6.76 lakh Indians gave up Indian nationality between 2015 and 2019 and took up citizenship of other countries, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.
Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also said that as per information available with the Ministry of External Affairs, a total number of 1,24,99,395 Indian nationals are living in foreign countries.
Rai said 1,41,656 Indians gave up Indian citizenship in 2015, 1,44,942 in 2016, 1,27,905 in 2017, 1,25,130 in 2018 and 1,36,441 Indians gave up Indian nationality in 2019.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lok Sabha
- Indian
- Home Nityanand Rai
- Indians
- Ministry of External Affairs
ALSO READ
Biden Administration appoints Indian-Americans to key posts in Energy Dept
I-League: Sajad Hussain header hands Indian Arrows first points of season
Vietnam offers significant opportunities for Indian generic drugmakers: Fitch
WhatsApp treating Indian users differently from Europeans matter of concern: Centre to HC
Wealth amassed by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94k each: Oxfam