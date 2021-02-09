Mexico looking into getting Sinovac vaccine, minister says

Mexico looking into getting Sinovac vaccine, minister saysReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 09-02-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 19:51 IST
Mexican officials are holding talks with colleagues in other governments in Latin America about China's Sinovac vaccine with a view to possibly getting access to the product, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.
Speaking at a regular news conference, Ebrard said Mexican officials had communicated with colleagues in Chile last week to get feedback on the Sinovac vaccine, and would also do so with Colombia's health ministry later on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chile
- Mexican
- Latin America
- Sinovac
- Marcelo Ebrard
- China
- Ebrard
- Colombia
