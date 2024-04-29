UAE: Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence celebrates 2024 International Workers' Day

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 29 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, emphasised that the support and sponsorship for UAE workers will remain among the top priorities of our wise leadership, represented by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who greatly appreciates the efforts of UAE workers in the development and prosperity of our beloved nation. He also outlined that "Together in the Emirates of Zayed" will remain an approach and a way of life for everyone, which is strong evidence of the strength of the UAE's social cohesion.

This was stated during his speech at the opening of the UAE's International Workers' Day celebrations, organised by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence in cooperation with Kizid Complexes and many public and private institutions. The celebration was held at Saadiyat Housing Village in Abu Dhabi yesterday with the participation of more than 5,000 UAE workers of different colours, religions, nationalities, and culture. The celebration included an opening speech by Al Nahyan, a documentary on the UAE workers and their social, health, sports, and entertainment care. Abdul Aziz Bawazeer, CEO of KEZAD Communities, the strategic partner of the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence in all activities related to UAE workers, also gave a speech. The students of Abu Dhabi Heniya School presented a "Together" show, to reflect the importance and role of workers in the development of their societies.

The Bu Awad Band presented a heritage show "Liwa Art", in addition to Raqa performances for Indian and Western arts. UAE workers, champions of the Tolerance Cup for Cricket, were also honoured. GEMS Cambridge International School Abu Dhabi presented a show called "We Thrive in the Spirit of Society", and the choir "Voices of Tolerance" performed the "One Stop" show, in addition to many other entertainment activities, competitions, and prizes. Many entities and individuals also distributed food prepared by more than 180 families of volunteers to all workers in four labour communities in Abu Dhabi, as a symbolic appreciation of workers on their international day. The food was distributed by more than 50 UAE volunteers.

In his speech, Al Nahyan said, "We meet today under "Together in the Emirates of Zayed" to celebrate peace, harmony, and human fraternity in our country. On the occasion of International Workers' Day, we are here to express gratitude and appreciation to our brothers and friends in the workers' communities for their dedication and important contributions to the progress and prosperity of the UAE. As an integral part of the UAE society, you have contributed to making the UAE a peaceful and welcoming country for all, and you have brought a welcoming diversity to our country and contributed to the consolidation of the values of peace and tolerance. Integration and cooperation in all sectors of our society. Our country would not have been so strong and successful without your hard work and contributions." Ak Nahyan added, "This evening, we thank you for your dedication to work and for your various contributions to the renaissance and well-being of life in this country. We thank you and are proud of you, and we hope that you too will be proud of your achievements and the important role you play in the progress and development of the UAE."

He highlighted the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence's cooperation with KEZAD Communities and other sponsors to diversify and support workers' activities throughout the year. These included organising the Tolerance Cup for cricket and the Cup of Tolerance for Kabaddi, which many have enjoyed in previous years. He stressed that the ministry would work on its continuity and development to reach all. Yoga classes and other activities and competitions that nourish the body and mind will also be organised in cooperation with partners. The ministry appreciated the efforts of the sponsors, partners, and supporters of the Labour Day celebrations, and their role in bringing happiness to more than 5,000 workers participating in the celebrations, led by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Abu Dhabi Police, Etisalat, Abu Dhabi Cricket Club, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Darb for Tolerance, Ride for Leaf, Al Raha Village, Mayar Facilities Management, Indian Group for Workers and Professionals, GEMS Cambridge International Schools, and Burjeel Company Holding, Jashanmal, Abu Dhabi Indian School, India Palace, and Dubai Sikh Temple. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)