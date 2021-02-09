Thai activists jailed pending trial for royal insults

Left Menu

Four Thai activists were remanded in prison on Tuesday pending trial for insulting the king, their lawyer said, as the first cases of lese majeste stemming from rallies that demanded reforms to the powerful monarchy went to court. The activists had broken traditional taboos by criticising King Maha Vajiralongkorn, risking prosecution under a law that makes insulting or defaming the royal family a crime punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Four Thai activists were remanded in prison on Tuesday pending trial for insulting the king, their lawyer said, as the first cases of lese majeste stemming from rallies that demanded reforms to the powerful monarchy went to court.

The activists had broken traditional taboos by criticising King Maha Vajiralongkorn, risking prosecution under a law that makes insulting or defaming the royal family a crime punishable by up to 15 years in prison. The four denied all the charges, but court denied them bail, remanding them in prison because the offenses have high penalties, one of their lawyers, Krisadang Nutcharat, said.

The decision prompted a group of protesters to rally in a commercial district in Bangkok. "The ruling class is declaring war against us," leader Panusaya "Rung" Sithijirawattanakul told the crowd, calling for another rally on Wednesday evening.

"Release our friends," others shouted, with some banging on pots before dispersing a few hours later. At least 58 activists have been charged under lese majeste laws since November, according to the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights group, which represented the four defendants on Tuesday.

Parit Chiwarak, Arnon Nampa, Patiwat Saraiyam and Somyot Pruksakasemsuk face charges of lese majeste and 10 other offences, including sedition, over a Sept. 19 protest near Bangkok's royal palace, Prayuth Petchkun, deputy spokesman for the Office of the Attorney General, told reporters. Parit also faces more such charges for his comments at a Nov. 14 protest.

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said he had expressed concern to Thailand over both recent arrests of Thai protesters and several lengthy lese-majeste sentences. U.N. human rights experts had on Monday also condemned Thailand's rising number of lese-majeste cases.

Thailand had briefly stopped using the law in 2018 but police started to invoke it again in November after protesters began openly criticising the monarchy. Krisadang said the legal team would continue to request bail for the activists, who will be held at Bangkok Remand prison, with their trials set for March 15.

