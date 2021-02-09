Pakistan's top generals review regional and domestic security situations: Army

Pakistan's top generals on Tuesday reviewed the regional and domestic security environment and discussed internal security as well as situation along borders, the army said.

During a Corps Commanders’ Conference, which was chaired by Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the top military brass noted that the enormity of the security challenges warrants a holistic national response, keeping national interest above everything else, the army said in a statement.

The commanders undertook a comprehensive review of the regional and domestic security environment with special focus on situation along borders, internal security and other professional matters of the army, it said.

The forum also discussed situation in Kashmir and the Afghan peace process. It underscored the need to ensure continuous operational preparedness to thwart any possible misadventure from the adversary, the statement said.

It also deliberated upon the improved security situation in erstwhile tribal areas in detail and concluded the requirement for early implementation of reforms in newly merged tribal districts, especially towards enabling the law enforcement agencies' apparatus to achieve sustainable peace in the area. PTI SH ZHZH

