PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-02-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 21:15 IST
2018 mob lynch victim’s mother seeks son’s murder trial by a different court

The mother of a Haryana youth lynched by a mob in Rajasthan’s Alwar district in 2018 on suspicion of being a cow smuggler has sought the transfer of her son’s murder trial to a different court.

Slain youth’s Rakbar’s mother Habiban has sought the transfer of the trial, accusing the Alwar’s additional sessions judge, presently trying the case, of favouring the accused. Habiban, the 73-year-old resident of Kolgaon village of Haryana’s Nuh district has raised the demand in an application to Alwars’s district and sessions judge.

“The presiding officer of the Alwar’s additional and sessions judge court has been favourably disposed towards the four accused in the case from the very beginning of the trial,” said Habiban and co-applicant Aslam, also a Kolegaon village resident and eye witness in the murder trial, in their joint application.

“The presiding officer favours the accused even during the recording of witnesses’ statements,” they said in their application.

“Even the accused persons have been claiming that they have managed to influence the judge and the verdict in the case will be in their favour,” Habiban and Aslam said in their application.

There have also been talks about doubtful integrity of the judge conducting the trial, said the applicants, adding they cannot expect justice in such circumstances.

The four accused undergoing trial in the case are Dharmendra Yaday, 27, Paramjit Singh, 31, Naresh Kumar, 28 and Vijay Kumar, 36, all residents of Lalavandi village under Ramgarh police station in Alwar distrct of Rajasthan.

Rakbar alias Akbar and his friend Aslam was beaten up severely by a group of people on suspicion of being cow smugglers in Alwar’s Ramgarh police station area on the night of July 20, 2018.

Rakbar and his friend Aslam had allegedly purchased the cows from Ladpura village and were taking them to their village in Haryana through a forested area near Lalawandi in Alwar district when they were attacked by the accused.

Aslam had managed to flee but Rakbar was allegedly beaten up mercilessly and he succumbed to his injuries in an Alwar hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

