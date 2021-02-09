Left Menu

Four migrant workers from CM's native block missing in U'khand avalanche

PTI | Ramgarh | Updated: 09-02-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 21:16 IST
Four migrant workers from CM's native block missing in U'khand avalanche
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Four migrant workers from JharkhandChief Minister Hemant Soren's native Gola block in Ramgarhdistrict are among those missing in the glacier disaster inUttarakhand, a senior district official said Tuesday.

Sandeep Singh, Deputy Commissioner, Ramgarh confirmed thatfour persons from the district are among those whosewhereabouts are not known after Sunday glacial lake burst inChamoli district.

Among them three are from Chokad village and one fromSangrampur village under Gola block, he said.

Chokad village is located a few km from Hemant Soren'snative Nemra village.

Rinki Devi, wife of Birsay Mahto, among the four, told PTIthat her husband left home with three other workers forChamoli on January 6 last.

All the four were engaged in the underconstruction NTPChydro plant project which was hit badly in the avalanche.

Rinki Devi said she had last talked to her husband onSaturday night and on next day morning got information that healong with his three colleagues are traceless.

Four persons of the two missing workers family left forTapovan Tuesday, said local mukhiya Rupa Devi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Customs at Chennai Airport seize drugs worth Rs 5.1 crore, 2 held

Customs Authority at Chennai International Airport on Tuesday seized drugs worth Rs 5.1 crores and arrested two persons in the matter. Customs at Chennai International airport seized 44 kg of hashish valued at Rs 4.4 crores and 700 grams of...

Goa CM reaches out to minorities ahead of state assembly elections

Gearing up for the 2022 Assembly polls, Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant on Tuesday expressed confidence in regaining the trust of the minority community in the state. Sawant was addressing BJP Minority Morcha State Executive Committee m...

Top U.S. House trade lawmaker Neal says to focus on enforcing trade pacts

The top lawmaker on trade matters in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Tuesday that he will focus this year on enforcing U.S. trade agreements and working with the Biden administration to combat Chinas use of forced labor in its wes...

UP accident: PM Modi expresses condolences to families of deceased

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed deepest condolences to the families of those killed in a two-vehicle crash on the Varanasi-Jaunpur highway in Uttar Pradeshs Jaunpur district. Six people were killed and 11 others injured in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021