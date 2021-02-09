Four migrant workers from CM's native block missing in U'khand avalanche

Four migrant workers from JharkhandChief Minister Hemant Soren's native Gola block in Ramgarhdistrict are among those missing in the glacier disaster inUttarakhand, a senior district official said Tuesday.

Sandeep Singh, Deputy Commissioner, Ramgarh confirmed thatfour persons from the district are among those whosewhereabouts are not known after Sunday glacial lake burst inChamoli district.

Among them three are from Chokad village and one fromSangrampur village under Gola block, he said.

Chokad village is located a few km from Hemant Soren'snative Nemra village.

Rinki Devi, wife of Birsay Mahto, among the four, told PTIthat her husband left home with three other workers forChamoli on January 6 last.

All the four were engaged in the underconstruction NTPChydro plant project which was hit badly in the avalanche.

Rinki Devi said she had last talked to her husband onSaturday night and on next day morning got information that healong with his three colleagues are traceless.

Four persons of the two missing workers family left forTapovan Tuesday, said local mukhiya Rupa Devi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)