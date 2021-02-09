Left Menu

Gujjar leader Madan Bhaiyya alleges police being used to pressure him on farmers' stir issue

Gujjar leader and former MLA Madan Bhaiyya on Tuesday alleged that police was being used to pressure him after he extended support to the farmers agitation against the agri laws. SP Raja said police were just searching for an accused wanted in a criminal case.The action was taken on information received by police and his location was said to be at the ex-MLAs house.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 09-02-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 22:09 IST
Gujjar leader Madan Bhaiyya alleges police being used to pressure him on farmers' stir issue

Gujjar leader and former MLA Madan Bhaiyya on Tuesday alleged that police was being used to pressure him after he extended support to the farmers' agitation against the agri laws. He made the allegation at a mahapanchayat in Jawli village, a day after police had descended on his residence while looking for a criminal.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja, however, denied the charge and claimed that they had acted on information received about a wanted criminal. “Arrival of police of two police stations at my residence was part of a political conspiracy against me,'' Bhaiyya alleged at the meeting in which residents of Jawli and nearby villages participated. ''The officials saying they were here in search of a man who is wanted in a case is a totally a lame excuse. In fact, it is a tactic to mount pressure on me so that I may not extend my community's support to the farmers' protest,” he alleged. SP Raja said police were just searching for an accused wanted in a criminal case.

''The action was taken on information received by police and his location was said to be at the ex-MLA's house. But the information was wrong. There was no political pressure behind police action,'' he told PTI. PTi CORR RTRT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Biden nominees ethics pledges on cryptocurrencies, university and company ties

Several of President Joe Bidens nominees to head key U.S. agencies are selling stock holdings and pledging to seek ethics waivers if they have to oversee matters in which they have had personal interests, according to new filings with the O...

Heavy fighting in central Yemen leaves at least 29 dead

Heavy fighting between government forces and Houthi rebels has killed more than two dozen people in the past three days in the central Marib province, Yemeni officials and tribal leaders said Tuesday. The war in Yemen erupted in 2014, when ...

UK's Princess Eugenie has had baby son - Buckingham Palace

Britains Princess Eugenie, granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, has given birth to her first child, a baby son, with husband Jack Brooksbank, Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday.Eugenie, the 10th in line to the British throne and younger da...

EU to ask for more time to ratify Brexit trade deal, Frost says

The European Union is likely to ask for more time to ratify the Brexit trade deal, Britains former Brexit negotiator David Frost said on Tuesday.We have heard informally from the commission today that we are likely to get a formal request t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021