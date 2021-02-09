UK's relations with the EU have been problematic, says Frost

UK's relations with the EU have been problematic, says FrostReuters | London | Updated: 09-02-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 22:26 IST
Britain's relations with the European Union have been problematic since it left the bloc's orbit with disagreements over vaccines and a threat to bypass safeguards in Northern Ireland, Britain's former Brexit negotiator David Frost said.
"It has been more bumpy to be honest in the last six weeks, I think it has been problematic and I hope we get over this," Frost told a House of Lords committee on Tuesday.
