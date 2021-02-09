Two arrested by Punjab Vigilance Bureau in separate cases for accepting bribes

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday arrested a senior intelligence assistant of the state police and an inspector of the Municipal Corporation of Phagwara for allegedly accepting bribes in separate incidents.

While Senior Intelligence Assistant of the Intelligence wing of Punjab Police Satpal, who was posted in Ludhiana, was held for taking a bribe of Rs 3 lakh from a Jalandhar-based firm, Inspector Palaparneet Singh was arrested for accepting Rs one lakh from Phagwara resident Satinder Singh, DGP-cum-Chief Director, Vigilance Bureau, B K Uppal said in an official statement.

Uppal said a raid had been conducted on a Jalandhar-based logistics firm by the Vigilance Bureau (VB). After this, Senior Intelligence Assistant Satpal approached a partner of the firm posing as a Vigilance official with links to the top brass of the bureau and demanded Rs 3,00,000 for stalling the inquiry, the statement said.

In the case of Inspector Palaparneet Singh, the complainant had approached the VB and alleged that the inspector was demanding a bribe for allowing the construction of a boundary wall and approving the map of his plot which was registered in the name of his mother, it said.

The complainant stated that the inspector demanded Rs one lakh as government fee for approving the map of his plot.

The complainant's father, Jaswinder Singh, gave him two instalments of Rs 50,000 each.

The matter came to light when Jaswinder Singh got to know that the accused inspector had been transferred after suspension and no file had been submitted in his case.

