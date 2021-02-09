Haryana govt to honour SIT members for outstanding probe in human trafficking cases: Vij

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday lauded the “outstanding” probe by IG Bharti Arora-led SIT into the cases of human trafficking, lodged last year on complaints of 76 state natives deported from the US.

The cases were lodged on the allegations of deported Haryana residents that they had fallen prey to illegal human trafficking. Vij said IG Arora and all seven members of the Special Investigation Team, set up under her in June 2020, to probe those cases of human trafficking and immigration fraud would be honoured by the state government for their outstanding work.

Vij said Arora, who is also Karnal inspector general of police, and her team have done a painstaking probe, tightening the noose around the human traffickers and nabbing 452 of them across Haryana. The SIT comprised six SP-level officers, including Nazneen Bhasin, Rahul Sharma, Himanshu Garg, Lokendra Singh, Shashank Kumar and Mohit Handa, all IPS officers.

Vij had earlier said those who are sent abroad through illegal means often have pitiable tales to tell as they are taken through treacherous routes and face torture along the way.

