Left Menu

Haryana govt to honour SIT members for outstanding probe in human trafficking cases: Vij

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday lauded the outstanding probe by IG Bharti Arora-led SIT into the cases of human trafficking, lodged last year on complaints of 76 state natives deported from the US.The cases were lodged on the allegations of deported Haryana residents that they had fallen prey to illegal human trafficking.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-02-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 22:44 IST
Haryana govt to honour SIT members for outstanding probe in human trafficking cases: Vij

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday lauded the “outstanding” probe by IG Bharti Arora-led SIT into the cases of human trafficking, lodged last year on complaints of 76 state natives deported from the US.

The cases were lodged on the allegations of deported Haryana residents that they had fallen prey to illegal human trafficking. Vij said IG Arora and all seven members of the Special Investigation Team, set up under her in June 2020, to probe those cases of human trafficking and immigration fraud would be honoured by the state government for their outstanding work.

Vij said Arora, who is also Karnal inspector general of police, and her team have done a painstaking probe, tightening the noose around the human traffickers and nabbing 452 of them across Haryana. The SIT comprised six SP-level officers, including Nazneen Bhasin, Rahul Sharma, Himanshu Garg, Lokendra Singh, Shashank Kumar and Mohit Handa, all IPS officers.

Vij had earlier said those who are sent abroad through illegal means often have pitiable tales to tell as they are taken through treacherous routes and face torture along the way.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

UK tech entrepreneur Lynch starts fights against U.S. extradition

Now Just Say "Ok Google, Talk to Ludo Pro" to Get the Game Started

Pfizer vaccine can neutralise coronavirus variants first reported in UK, SA: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump's impeachment trial starts with graphic video of deadly Capitol assault

Donald Trumps historic impeachment trial on a charge of inciting last months deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol began on Tuesday, making the Republican the first former U.S. president to be tried in the Senate. House of Representatives Dem...

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with the chief executives of JPMorgan Chase, Walmart, Gap Inc, and Lowes Companies on Tuesday as part of his efforts to boost an economy still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic. Biden and the executive...

FACTBOX-What Biden is doing to bring more refugees into the U.S.

U.S. President Joe Biden is proposing to raise refugee admissions this year to 62,500 from the record-low 15,000 set by his predecessor Donald Trump.U.S. State Department officials are expected to meet this week with key lawmakers in a form...

Biden's OMB pick cites concern about China's adherence to trade rules

President Joe Bidens pick as budget director on Tuesday struck a critical tone against China, voicing concern about potential security threats posed by Chinese technology and accusing Beijing of failing to meet bilateral commitments. Neera ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021