Toolkit investigations: Google yet to respond to Delhi Police's communication

Delhi Police on Tuesday said they have not yet received a reply from Google in response to their communication seeking details about a "toolkit" related to the farmers' protest.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 22:45 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police on Tuesday said they have not yet received a reply from Google in response to their communication seeking details about a "toolkit" related to the farmers' protest. Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg had last week posted the "toolkit" in a tweet which she later deleted. She had also extended support to protest by farmer unions on the borders of Delhi against the new farm laws.

Delhi Police on Friday sent a communication to Google seeking registration details and activity log of the account through which a "toolkit" related to the farmers' protest was created and uploaded on the social media platform. Two e-mail IDs, one Instagram account and one Uniform Resource Locator (URL) were mentioned in the toolkit and police have asked for details from the respective platforms.The police had registered an FIR against unidentified persons in connection with the creators of the "toolkit'.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

