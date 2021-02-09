Haryana police thwarts attempt to push drug consignment in state
ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 09-02-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 23:01 IST
The Haryana Police on Tuesday thwarted an attempt to push a big drug consignment in the state and seized 527.8 Kilograms 'Doda Post' from a truck in Hisar district. A Haryana police spokesperson informed, "A police team, during night patrolling, had got a secret input about the smuggling of drugs in a truck. Based on the information, police established barricades on Mangali-Kaimri road and intercepted a truck."
"When searched, the team found 29 bags of 'Doda Post' (527.8 Kilograms) hidden behind almond bags," he added. A person was also arrested in this connection. The accused was identified as Rajender, a resident of Fatehabad district.
"The primary probe revealed that the arrested accused, along with his associate, used to smuggle narcotic substances. He started from Mumbai on February 4 and reached Hisar via Mangalwada in Rajasthan where he had loaded 29 bags of 'Doda Post' in the vehicle," added the police spokesperson. A case has been registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and a further probe is underway. (ANI)
