Left Menu

Haryana police thwarts attempt to push drug consignment in state

The Haryana Police on Tuesday thwarted an attempt to push a big drug consignment in the state and seized 527.8 Kilograms 'Doda Post' from a truck in Hisar district.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 09-02-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 23:01 IST
Haryana police thwarts attempt to push drug consignment in state
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Haryana Police on Tuesday thwarted an attempt to push a big drug consignment in the state and seized 527.8 Kilograms 'Doda Post' from a truck in Hisar district. A Haryana police spokesperson informed, "A police team, during night patrolling, had got a secret input about the smuggling of drugs in a truck. Based on the information, police established barricades on Mangali-Kaimri road and intercepted a truck."

"When searched, the team found 29 bags of 'Doda Post' (527.8 Kilograms) hidden behind almond bags," he added. A person was also arrested in this connection. The accused was identified as Rajender, a resident of Fatehabad district.

"The primary probe revealed that the arrested accused, along with his associate, used to smuggle narcotic substances. He started from Mumbai on February 4 and reached Hisar via Mangalwada in Rajasthan where he had loaded 29 bags of 'Doda Post' in the vehicle," added the police spokesperson. A case has been registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and a further probe is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

UK tech entrepreneur Lynch starts fights against U.S. extradition

Now Just Say "Ok Google, Talk to Ludo Pro" to Get the Game Started

Pfizer vaccine can neutralise coronavirus variants first reported in UK, SA: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Real Sociedad-Man United moved to Turin, Atletico-Chelsea also set for switch

Manchester Uniteds Europa League last-32 first leg game away to Real Sociedad has been moved from San Sebastian to Turin as a result of Spains travel restrictions to fight the spread of COVID-19 variants, UEFA said in a statement on Tuesday...

Police baton-charge, use water canons on protesters near Kerala secretariat

Police resorted to baton charge and used water canons against scores of protesters in front of the Kerala secretariat on Tuesday night as weeks-long agitation intensified against alleged backdoor appointment in various government department...

Trump's impeachment trial starts with graphic video of deadly Capitol assault

Donald Trumps historic impeachment trial on a charge of inciting last months deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol began on Tuesday, making the Republican the first former U.S. president to be tried in the Senate. House of Representatives Dem...

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with the chief executives of JPMorgan Chase, Walmart, Gap Inc, and Lowes Companies on Tuesday as part of his efforts to boost an economy still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic. Biden and the executive...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021