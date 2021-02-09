Ghaziabad robbery: Injured 7-year-old girl dies in hospital

A seven-year-old girl, who suffered injuries in a robbery at her house last week, died at a hospital here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place at Saraswati Vihar Colony under the Masuri police station area on Saturday night.

Meenakshi was admitted to a private hospital along with her elder sister Gauri (10), and younger brother Rudra (5) after being attacked by the robbers.

''Meenakshi succumbed to injuries today (Tuesday) morning,'' a police officer said. The children's mother Dolly (30) and tutor Anshu (18) were shot dead by the robbers.

Police said Anshu was teaching Dolly's children when two acquaintances of the family, Uma and Sonu, reached there. They held the entire family hostage at gunpoint after having tea.

When the victims resisted, Sonu shot Dolly and Anshu dead. Thereafter, he attacked the children with a knife and screwdriver.

After killing the two women and injuring the children, the accused robbed cash and valuables for which they were planning since long, the SP said.

The accused were arrested after one of the children identified them in photos captured by a CCTV camera installed nearby.

