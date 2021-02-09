White House says Biden is committed to an independent Justice Department

White House says Biden is committed to an independent Justice DepartmentReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-02-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 23:54 IST
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday the decision to leave two U.S. prosecutors in their posts reflects President Joe Biden's commitment to an independent Justice Department.
Most Trump-appointed prosecutors were expected to be asked to resign.
