Japan PM Suga says coronavirus vaccinations to begin middle of next week

Japan PM Suga says coronavirus vaccinations to begin middle of next weekReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 10-02-2021 09:02 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 09:02 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday that the country would begin COVID-19 vaccinations from the middle of next week.
Suga was speaking at a meeting with officials of the government and the ruling party. Suga had earlier said the vaccinations would start in mid-February.
