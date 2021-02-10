Left Menu

COVID-19 vaccination phase II begins in Bengaluru, BBMP officials vaccinated

The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive for frontline workers under BBMP limits was flagged off by BBMP Administrator Gaurav Gupta and Commissioner Manjunatha Prasad by getting vaccinated at the Raj Kumar Glass House at BBMP head office premises on Tuesday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 10-02-2021 09:11 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 09:11 IST
BBMP Administrator Gaurav Gupta getting vaccinated. . Image Credit: ANI

The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive for frontline workers under BBMP limits was flagged off by BBMP Administrator Gaurav Gupta and Commissioner Manjunatha Prasad by getting vaccinated at the Raj Kumar Glass House at BBMP head office premises on Tuesday. Special commissioners Rajendra Cholan, J Manjunath, Randeep, Chief Health Officer Dr. Vijendra and others were present.

The administrator said that the second phase of vaccination is for all the frontline workers. He said it is essential that everyone get the vaccine to fight COVID-19. Awareness must be raised among people regarding the vaccine. In order to encourage everyone to get vaccinated, he, along with the commissioner, and special commissioners are getting the vaccine, he added. There are several doubts regarding the COVID-19 vaccination among the people, and in this regard, flex boards have been installed at many places to raise awareness. He assured that there are no side effects from the vaccine. Information on what to do/ what not to do when vaccinated will be given to people, he added.

Misconceptions regarding the vaccination must be cleared, and people must be vaccinated, said the Administrator. Without paying heed to the rumours, the Palike staff must get vaccinated and contribute towards making Covid-free. Speaking at a video conference regarding identifying illegal religious buildings, the Commissioner said that COVID-19 can be controlled when the city has 70 per cent antibody development. COVID-19 cases have reduced from 6,000 to 73. The antibody development process will speed up with the COVID-19 vaccine, he said. Hence, all the senior, junior officers and paurakarmikas must take the vaccine, raise awareness about the vaccine and encourage others too, he added. (ANI)

